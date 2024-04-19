Rakuten Securities Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $58.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.