ReddCoin Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $190.38 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00127288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.