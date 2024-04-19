Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 434,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 466,566 shares.The stock last traded at $20.70 and had previously closed at $20.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.