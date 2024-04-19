Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 24,524,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,841,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

