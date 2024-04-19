Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $211,000 in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of United States Gasoline Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.