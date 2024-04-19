Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes $224,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.