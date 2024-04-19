SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

SPYX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 50,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

