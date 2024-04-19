Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.42 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $13.86 or 0.00021544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.42 billion and $200.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00054736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,760,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,888,600 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

