Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.90.

TDC opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. Teradata has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Teradata by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

