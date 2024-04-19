StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of MMLP opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.12.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
