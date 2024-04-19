Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,651 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

