Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

