Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Holdings Raised by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,644 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Varex Imaging worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

VREX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 55,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $690.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

