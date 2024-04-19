VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

VFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

VFS stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

