Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $173.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.25.

ASND stock opened at $140.89 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

