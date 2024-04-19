ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Hits $566,439.11

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $566,439.11 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00054710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00035048 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

