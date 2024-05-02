Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $398.55.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $338.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

