Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.72. 35,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,891. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.56. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $183.23 and a 52 week high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

