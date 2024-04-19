Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 413,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MGC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.61. 76,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,079. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $187.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.