Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $21.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 1,728,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,154.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,033.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,673,854. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

