Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $12.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $631.52. 323,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,810. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $684.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.62. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $729.15.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.