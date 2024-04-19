Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 226.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after purchasing an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.