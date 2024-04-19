Zhang Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.79. 1,358,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,563. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

