Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) to Issue GBX 2.22 Dividend

Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.22 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Development VCT Price Performance

Shares of LON:AADV opened at GBX 87 ($1.08) on Friday. Albion Development VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 82 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.04. The company has a market cap of £117.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Activity

In other Albion Development VCT news, insider Brendan W. Larkin bought 53,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,780.11 ($61,969.51). Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized investments in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. The fund invests in technology-orientated companies, service and asset-backed businesses software and computer services, fintech and medical technology sectors.

