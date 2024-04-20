Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AOD opened at $7.82 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.