Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $394.09 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.22 or 0.00055114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.31 billion and $394.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,681,819 coins and its circulating supply is 377,992,179 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

