World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $186.65 million and $2.31 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00022685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 566,306,717 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.