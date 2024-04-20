Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 43,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the average daily volume of 4,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BACA. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,570,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,170,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

