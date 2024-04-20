Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $479.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

