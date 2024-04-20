Zhang Financial LLC Has $424,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $117.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

