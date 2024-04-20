Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Eagle Materials by 185.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.44 and a 52-week high of $272.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.04 and a 200-day moving average of $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

