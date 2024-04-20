Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $270.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.42). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.36), with a volume of 105,747 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of £569.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 270.
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
