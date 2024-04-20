Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.91 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.91 billion and $161.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $26.68 or 0.00041568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.73 or 0.00761323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00129023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00183343 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00047573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00105014 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,647,600 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

