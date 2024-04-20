EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 22,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $450,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 593,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,709 shares of company stock worth $7,658,766. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in EverQuote by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

