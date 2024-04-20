NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 5.3% Higher

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.20. 363,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 916,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

NextNav Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $918.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NextNav news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $56,973.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at $313,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 50,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,115,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,805.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 13,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $56,973.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,536.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 733,000 shares of company stock worth $3,227,160 and have sold 76,002 shares worth $321,398. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

See Also

