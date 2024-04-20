NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 5.3% Higher

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.20. 363,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 916,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
NextNav Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $918.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,857.46% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in NextNav in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.