Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

