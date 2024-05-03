Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,386. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

