Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 93,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 29,969 shares.The stock last traded at $43.46 and had previously closed at $43.33.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

