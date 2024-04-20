J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $205.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.30 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

