Analysts Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) PT at $89.20

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get CF Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $79.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.