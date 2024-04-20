Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

ECO stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.67 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.