Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert James Wills bought 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

