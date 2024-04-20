StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARKR

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.