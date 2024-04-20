Reviewing Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energem and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 107.17 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$28.81 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.0% of Energem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energem and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Energem and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Fusion Fuel Green 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 155.91%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Energem.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

