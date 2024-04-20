AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,005 shares of company stock worth $3,586,199 in the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 255,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

