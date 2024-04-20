The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $335.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

