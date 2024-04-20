The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD opened at $335.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.36 and a 200-day moving average of $339.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.