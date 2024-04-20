Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VALU opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Stories

