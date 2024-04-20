HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $953.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.59. Transcat has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $115.41.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock valued at $900,023. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

