ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. 16,924,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

